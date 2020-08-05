El Paso’s virus death toll reaches 280; hospitalizations see big drop

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced two new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday morning.

The County's death toll now stands at 280.

Health officials identified the two victims; one was a woman in her 40s, and the other a man in his 90s. Both had underlying health conditions.

The health department also announced 285 new cases. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 15,427. The number of active cases was not made immediately available, but there have been 11,407 reported recoveries.

Some good news is that there was a major drop in hospitalizations. There were 288 Covid-19 patients on Tuesday, and it dropped to by 38 to 250 on Wednesday.

The number of ICU patients decreased from 96 to 85. There are 31 patients on ventilators.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.