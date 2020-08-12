El Paso tops 17,000 confirmed virus cases; 3 new deaths announced, hospitalizations drop

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced three new coronavirus-related deaths and 274 new cases.

The death toll now stands at 310 in El Paso County.

Health officials said the three victims were men; one in his 40s, another in his 60s, and another in his 80s. All three had underlying health conditions.

The number of known active cases now stands at 4,349, which is a new record.

Hospitalization dropped from 208 to 185. That's the lowest it's been since July 2nd. The number of ICU patients decreased from 75 to 67. There are 40 patients on ventilators.

El Paso has now had 17,210 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Reported recoveries now stand at 12,551, which is an increase of 163 from the day before.

