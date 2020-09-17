El Paso reports 5 new virus deaths; 2,801 known active cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Five new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Thursday morning in El Paso.

The health department said all five victims had underlying health conditions. They were identified as:

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 70s

1 woman in her 70s

2 women in their 80s

The death toll now stands at 479 in El Paso County.

Health officials also announced 99 new cases and 14 "delayed" positive results that the State of Texas is just now reporting to the Department of Public Health. These cases are weeks old.



There are currently 2,801 known active cases, a slight decrease from the day before. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 22,078 confirmed cases in El Paso, and 18,679 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.