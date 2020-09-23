El Paso’s coronavirus death toll reaches 500

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County surpassed an alarming pandemic milestone Wednesday morning, as the local health department announced six new coronavirus-related deaths.

It brings the death toll to 500. Health officials identified the victims as:

2 women in their 80s

2 men in their 80s

1 woman in her 90s

1 man in his 90s

All had underlying health conditions.

For the fifth day in a row, El Paso County reported a triple-digit increase in new cases. Health officials announced 171 new cases and 22 "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 3,215 known active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 23,014 confirmed cases and 19,184 reported recoveries.

