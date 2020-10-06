No new virus deaths in El Paso; active cases decline for first time in weeks

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health did not report any new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

That means the death toll in El Paso County still stands at 534.

Health officials announced 236 new cases and one "delayed" positive results. These are results that the state is just now reporting to the local health department.

El Paso County currently has 4,379 known active cases. It's the first time active cases have decreased since Sept. 17. Since the start of the pandemic, El Paso has had 26,030 confirmed cases and 20,991 reported recoveries.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.