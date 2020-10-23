Hospitalizations soar to 678 in El Paso; nearly 1,000 new cases announced

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than 100 new coronavirus hospitalizations, nearly 1,000 cases, and four new deaths were announced in El Paso Friday morning.

The death toll now stands at 571.

There are currently 678 Covid-19 hospitalizations in El Paso County, compared to 571 on Thursday. That shattered the previous record of 578 that was set on Wednesday.

The health department announced 969 new cases as well. The number of active cases has surpassed 10,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

