El Paso reports 14 virus deaths; hospitalizations reach new peak

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 14 coronavirus-related deaths, and the record for hospitalizations in the county was also broken Wednesday morning.

The death toll stands at 696 in El Paso County.

Hospitalizations increased from 1,076 to 1,091. The number of patients in the ICU decreased by 40 to 279.

Health officials also reported 863 new cases.

There are currently 29,118 known active cases -- a new record. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 67,484 confirmed cases of the virus with 37,275 reported recoveries. Doctors note that some recovered persons can still suffer ongoing health impacts as a result of having been infected.

