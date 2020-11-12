El Paso reports record-high 29 coronavirus deaths; hospitalizations top 1,100

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 29 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday morning.

That's the most deaths ever reported in a single day in the county.

The death toll now stands at 725.

The health department has stated multiple times in the past that the deaths do not occur on the same day. It can takes weeks, sometimes even months, for an official cause of death to be determined.

Hospitalizations increased from 1,091 to 1,148m, which is a new record. The number of patients in the ICU stands at 287.

Health officials reported 976 new cases.

There are currently 29,743 known active cases -- a new record. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 68,804 confirmed cases of the virus with 37,938 reported recoveries. Doctors note that some recovered persons can still suffer ongoing health impacts as a result of having been infected.

