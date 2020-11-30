El Paso sees 1 new death; 37,267 active cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health reported 1 new coronavirus-related death Monday.

It brings the death toll to 924 in El Paso County.

Health officials also reported 461 new cases and 393 "delayed" positive results. These are results the State of Texas is just now reporting to the local health department.

The number of active cases increased by 3 from yesterday 37,267 -- falling short of Saturday's record. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 86,172 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 47,397 reported recoveries.

Hospitalizations decreased from 930 to 905. There are 317 patients in the ICU.

