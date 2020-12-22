El Paso reports 19 new virus deaths as hospitalizations dip below 500 for 1st time since October

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Health Department reported 19 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday morning.

It brings the death toll to 1,323 in El Paso County. There are also 586 suspected Covid-19 deaths currently under investigation by local health officials.

Health officials also reported 190 new cases. There are currently 35,761 active coronavirus infections in El Paso, which marks a decrease of 321 from the day before.

Covid-19 hospitalizations decreased from 505 to 490. That's the fewest number of coronavirus patients El Paso has had since Oct. 18. There are 187 ICU patients.

To date, there have been 95,758 El Pasoans infected with the virus, with officials estimating that 58,048. But doctors caution that some recovered persons may still have ongoing health issues due to having once been infected.

Complete El Paso Covid-19 data can be found at EPStrong.org.