15 new virus deaths in El Paso; hospitalizations below 400 for 1st time since mid October

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso health officials reported 15 new coronavirus-related deaths, and for the first time since mid October, Covid-19 hospitalizations dropped below 400.

The death toll now stands at 1,467 in El Paso County, with 543 more deaths under investigation.

The health department also reported 496 new cases.

Hospitalizations decreased from 402 to 392. That's the fewest Covid-19 patients El Paso has had since Oct. 14. There are 145 patients in the ICU.

There are currently 34,128 known active cases. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 98,540 people have been infected with the virus in El Paso. More than 62,000 people have recovered.

For a complete look at El Paso's Covid-19 data, click here.