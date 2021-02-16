El Paso reports 21 virus deaths, 150 new cases

Top Stories

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 21 virus deaths and 150 new cases Tuesday morning.

El Paso's pandemic death toll increased to 1,885.

There are currently 401 patients hospitalized with Covid-19, and 150 of them are being treated in the ICU.

The number of known active cases decreased by 122 to 7,852.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 119,997 confirmed cases in El Paso, with 109,766 reported recoveries.

