Female lions at El Paso Zoo recover from Covid-19

EL PASO, Texas – Two female lions at the El Paso Zoo had Covid-19 in January.

According to Zoo officials, Zari and Malika have recovered. Joe Montisano says Covid is rarely fatal in animals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the virus can pass from people to animals during close contact. But the risk of animals spreading Covid-19 to people is low.

The CDC says pets can get serious illness from infection from the virus that causes Covid-10, but that it is extremely rare.