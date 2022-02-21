El Paso Police: father shot at parked car with son inside, child not hurt

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say a father shot at a car with his five-year-old son in the backseat. The car was hit, but the child was not hurt.

Gang investigators say it happened Saturday at 7:45 p.m. at the 7500 block of Acapulco in the lower valley. Police say a couple was arguing when the mother decided to leave the home with the couple's three children and her sister.

Police say the father shot at the car after the mother placed their five-year-old son in the backseat.

Police say the shooter left.