El Paso man wanted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child arrested

EL PASO, Texas – A man wanted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, and four counts of indecency with a child has been taken into custody.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Warrants and Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested 36-year-old Saul Buenrostro.

Buenrostro was taken into custody on Feb. 18 at the 2300 block of Magoffin Avenue.

Investigators say that when Buenrostro was taken into custody, he was found to possess several small baggies containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

He's been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into the El Paso County jail with a total bond of $230,000.