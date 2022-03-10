WATCH: Jussie Smollett sentenced to 30 months probation, 150 days in jail

CHICAGO, Illinois -- The sentencing hearing for Actor Jussie Smollett ended with an explosive outburst from Smollett proclaiming his innocence.

Cook County Judge James Linn said premeditation was an aggravating factor in the staged hate crime Smollett orchestrated.

"You're just a charlatan pretending to be a victim of a hate crime, and that's shameful," said Judge Linn.

Smollett was sentenced to 30 months felony probation, ordered to pay $120,000 in restitution, a $25,000 fine, and he must spend 150 days in the Cook County Jail starting today.

When the Judge asked Smollet if he had any questions, Smollett removed his mask to say "I am not suicidal." A line he repeated twice, followed by "I am innocent. And I am not suicidal. If I did this it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community. Your Honor, I respect you and I respect the jury, but I did not do this. And I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that."