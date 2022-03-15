Skip to Content
Juarez man charged with deadly lower valley shooting; police say self-defense claim was made up

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say a Juarez man has been arrested for killing 29-year-old Luis Alfredo Ramos early Monday morning.

Police say Ramos had assaulted a female earlier in the evening. Later that evening, Ramos arrived at her apartment on 9133 Kernel. That's when he was shot multiple times by a man waiting inside the apartment with the female.

Police arrested 20-year-old Stefano Valdez of Juarez for the shooting.

Police say Valdez and the female made up a self-defense account of the shooting that conflicted with their statements and evidence at the scene.

