Police say El Paso man forced woman at gunpoint to join him at job interview at a jail

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say a woman was held at gunpoint and forced to accompany her captor to a job interview at the Otero County Jail.

Police arrested 25-year-old Matthew Joseph Contreras of El Paso on Monday just before noon. He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators say Contreras physically assaulted the 23-year-old woman in El Paso before forcing her to go with him to the job interview.

Investigators say the victim was able to get the attention of a detention officer in Otero to ask for help.

Contreras is being held on a $100,000 bond.