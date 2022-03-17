Police say El Paso man forced woman at gunpoint to join him at job interview at a jail
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police say a woman was held at gunpoint and forced to accompany her captor to a job interview at the Otero County Jail.
Police arrested 25-year-old Matthew Joseph Contreras of El Paso on Monday just before noon. He's charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Investigators say Contreras physically assaulted the 23-year-old woman in El Paso before forcing her to go with him to the job interview.
Investigators say the victim was able to get the attention of a detention officer in Otero to ask for help.
Contreras is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Job interview fetish? Is there a term for this?