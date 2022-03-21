Argument over food stamp purchase ends in stabbing of 18-year-old northeast El Paso man

EL PASO, Texas – An 18-year-old was stabbed Saturday after police say an argument over a food stamp purchase escalated.

Police say the 18-year-old had received the food stamp card from the offender to purchase food. But police say the 18-year-old had spent more than the offender had allowed.

That led to an argument that ended with the offender stabbing the 18-year-old. Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. on the 3800 Block of Truman in central El Paso.

Although the incident happened in central El Paso, police describe the victim as a northeast El Paso man.

The 18-year-old was taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.