El Paso hospitals actively recruiting to attract more healthcare workers, other staff

EL PASO, Texas -- As the number of Covid-19 patients continue to decrease, hospitals across the Borderland are looking to address staffing shortages spurred by the pandemic.

A spokesperson for University Medical Center said care is not being hindered but there have been several reasons as to why staff have left, adding that the pool of qualified candidates has dwindled.

"Through attrition, through retirement, through people wanting to go do something else, or people are just, you know, they're just tired, they want to do something else," UMC spokesperson Ryan Mielke said. "So that reduces the amount of the availability of people who had that kind of experience that we need and thus that creates this void. Thus, that creates this need to recruit."

University Medical Center is hosting a job fair to try and recruit more candidates. The hospital is offering incentive programs including one that will help with student loans, sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 and other benefits.

The fair is Tuesday, March 29 at the Wyndham El Paso Airport Hotel from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The hospital is looking to fill a variety of positions, from nurses, respiratory therapists to food services and engineers. To learn more click here.

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare Network is also hosting a job fair for new graduates and nurses on Tuesday.

It's at the Hotel Paso Del Norte in downtown El Paso. RN's with at least one year of experience can get a $25,000 sign-on bonus, recent grads can get $15,000. You must register for this event. You can do so by clicking here.