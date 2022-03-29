US citizen tries to enter US by driving his truck across Rio Grande; Agents discover he’s wanted for murder

EL PASO, Texas – United States Border Patrol agents say they arrested a US citizen Monday who tried to cross into the US illegally by driving his truck through the Rio Grande.

Agents say they saw the man walking along the south side of the border barrier near Fonseca Drive and Cesar E. Chavez highway.

Agents say he was taken into custody for illegal entry. When agents checked his records, they discovered he had an extensive criminal history and an active warrant out of Wichita, Kansas, for murder.

"El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents are always vigilant, detecting illegal border crossings whether on foot or by vehicle," said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. "An arrest such as this illustrates the vital role Border Patrol Agents play in the proper detection and identification of persons illegally entering between the ports of entry."

The man was handed over to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. He's waiting to be extradited to Wichita.