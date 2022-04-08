Man says he was stabbed after multiple people approached him at Grand View Park
EL PASO, Texas – A 25-year-old man suffered several stab wounds after he said multiple people approached him at Grand View Park in central El Paso.
Police say they were dispatched to the park at 11:55 p.m. Thursday in reference to the stabbing.
The victim, Frank Angel, a central El Paso resident, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
Comments
3 Comments
Why was he out in the park by himself at that hour of the night? Nothing good happens then. I’m betting he was looking for drugs or out trolling.
There is no legitimate reason to be there at midnight.
Exactly!