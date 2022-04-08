Man says he was stabbed after multiple people approached him at Grand View Park

EL PASO, Texas – A 25-year-old man suffered several stab wounds after he said multiple people approached him at Grand View Park in central El Paso.

Police say they were dispatched to the park at 11:55 p.m. Thursday in reference to the stabbing.

The victim, Frank Angel, a central El Paso resident, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

