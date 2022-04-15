Two people killed in head-on crash along I-10 west of Las Cruces Airport

LAS Cruces, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police said two people were killed in a head on crash on I-10 west near the Las Cruces Airport on Friday morning.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at mile post 120 near the U.S. Border Patrol check point.

NMDOT said all lanes are closed from milepost 127 (Corralitos) to 120. Drivers going westbound are being detoured off I-10 to the frontage road.

NMSP said it could be several hours before the highway reopens.

