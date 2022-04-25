Texas National Guard Soldier’s body found days after migrant rescue attempt

AUSTIN, Texas -- The search for Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans has come to a tragic end. Congressman Tony Gonzales confirmed Evans' body was found this morning.

Evans, 22, was reported missing Friday after attempting to rescue two migrants from the Rio Grande.

A multi-agency search began. The search had to be halted Saturday evening as the river's current increased pace, challenging diver operations. The search resumed Sunday morning.

"This young soldier made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of protecting and serving our country. He will never be forgotten," said Congressman Gonzales.

According to the Texas Military Department, SPC Evans was a field artilleryman from Arlington, Texas, assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels, Texas, and joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019.