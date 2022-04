EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police responded to a shooting in West El Paso early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the 6200 block of Dew Drive, which is about a mile away from Coronado High School.

Police said one person suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet apprehended a suspect.

