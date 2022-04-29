17 fugitives arrested; cocaine, meth seized in eventful week at El Paso ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas – US Customs and Border Protection officers say they seized cocaine and methamphetamine at El Paso Ports of entry over the last week with an estimated street value of $210,000. In addition, 17 fugitives from justice were arrested.

“The work performed by our CBP officers continues to enhance the safety of our community and our country,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our priority mission is homeland security however, the inspections we perform uncover a wide variety of violations on a daily basis.”

One drug seizure occurred at the Paso Del Norte crossing while inspecting a car driven by a 31-year-old Mexican male citizen.

Another drug seizure happened at the Bridge of the Americas crossing during an inspection of a car driven by a 19-year-old female US citizen.

The drugs and cars were seized by CBP, and the drivers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.

Seventeen fugitives were arrested for various crimes including indecency with a child, stalking, aggravated assault, stolen vehicle, indecent exposure, dangerous drugs, and human smuggling.