Woman charged in death of El Paso Deputy Peter Herrera takes plea deal; family delivers impact statements

EL PASO, Texas – A woman charged in the March 2019 murder of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Herrera has reached a plea deal.

On Monday morning, Arlene Piña was sentenced to 15 years on a reduced charge of manslaughter.

Piña sat in the courtroom, showing no emotion as Herrera's widow, Ashley Herrera, explained with tears in her eyes how her husband's slaying affected the entire family. Ashley Herrera told Piña she was disgusted that Piña had been given a "slap on the wrist" for murdering her husband.

Piña pleaded not guilty back on July 11, 2019, on a capital murder charge.

Manslaughter is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

According to investigators, Piña was a passenger in a car driven by Facundo Chavez, who was accused of shooting Deputy Herrera following a traffic stop in San Elizario in March 2019.

Facundo Chavez faces a capital murder charge in connection with Herrera's death. Chavez's next court hearing is scheduled for May 23.