Wife of NMSU Chancellor accused of punching Chancellor several times

Dan Arvizu, the Chancellor of the New Mexico State University system.
NMSU/Andres Leighton
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 reveal the wife of NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu is accused of punching her husband several times.

Sheryl Arvizu was arrested Thursday, May 5 and charged with battery against a household member.

According to a criminal complaint, Sheryl Arvizu struck the Chancellor as she was accusing him of cheating.

Last week, NMSU released a statement saying, “Dan Arvizu and his family are going through some deeply personal issues right now. He asks for the community to grant his family privacy during this time.”

