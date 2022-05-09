Wife of NMSU Chancellor accused of punching Chancellor several times
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Court documents obtained by ABC-7 reveal the wife of NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu is accused of punching her husband several times.
Sheryl Arvizu was arrested Thursday, May 5 and charged with battery against a household member.
According to a criminal complaint, Sheryl Arvizu struck the Chancellor as she was accusing him of cheating.
Last week, NMSU released a statement saying, “Dan Arvizu and his family are going through some deeply personal issues right now. He asks for the community to grant his family privacy during this time.”
Comments
2 Comments
Turn her loose and give her a $500 gift certificate to the boutique of her choice!
It sounds like he deserved it. Hell hath no fury like a woman’s scorn.