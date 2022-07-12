El Paso County Sheriff’s office conducts active shooter exercise

EL PASO, Texas– The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies conducted an ALERRT active shooter exercise on Tuesday, July 12, at Ricardo Estrada Middle School.

The exercise simulated patrol officers responding to an active shooter by utilizing officers on duty and exposing them to a simulated event.

The drill exposed responding officers to using 1, 2, and 3-man entry tactics to assure they are confident in their abilities and roles no matter how many officers are available.

Simulation weapons were used in part of the training, as well as simulation safety equipment.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies were invited to participate in this exercise to ensure they were prepared to respond jointly to an incident.

“This training really affects everybody, it shows the community that we’re prepared, for our officers, it strengthens what they are doing well, and if there are weaknesses in their training, we identify their training to where if an active scenario comes about, we’re ready to respond,” said Ryan Urrutia, Commander of the Patrol Division, Special Teams El Paso Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office will also hold another training Wednesday, July 13.