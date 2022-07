A similar rescue happened just after July 4th. "Nova" ran away after being startled by fireworks. Nova was reunited with her family a few days later.

According to El Paso Fire, there were no injuries.

It happened just west of the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant.

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team rescued two dogs stuck in canal gates Sunday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.