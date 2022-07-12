Dog that was saved in canal reunited with family

EL PASO, Texas -- Nova, the 2-year-old dog seen being saved by water rescuers in the canal this weekend, was reunited with her family Tuesday afternoon.

In a tearful embrace with her dog, owner Suzan Rivera used one word to sum up her feelings of having her dog back in her arms: "Happy."

“Ecstatic. I’m so happy. It feels like heaven on Earth with her," Rivera said.

The Riveras plan to hold a birthday party for Nova this weekend because they never got a chance to celebrate before she ran away from home on July 4th. She was spooked by the fireworks.

"Get her her own cake and have her cousins come over and have her cousins play with her," Rivera said of the plans.