El Paso Police: Man used car as weapon in spat over Target store parking spot

EL PASO, Texas -- A 40-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault after police say he pinned a man with his vehicle. The violent confrontation was sparked by a dispute over a parking spot.

Police say it happened Sunday at the 6101 Gateway West Target parking lot at Bassett Center.

Police arrested Luis Adrian Hernandez. Investigators say the victim, 37-year-old Saul Saenz, suffered serious injuries.

Police say there was a 13-year-old boy in Saenz's car when Hernandez rammed into Saenz. Hernandez was also charged with placing that boy in imminent danger.