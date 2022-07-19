El Paso fines public for overgrown vegetation and weeds

EL PASO, Texas– Homeowners should be aware of overgrown weeds on their property as monsoon season increases vegetation and their chance for city fines.

Ellen Smyth, Chief Transit and Field Operations Officer said this is a recurring issue and is elevated during this time.

Smyth said property owners should be aware of the city ordinance that requires you to maintain your property so that vegetation is no more than 12 inches tall.

She said once it exceeds that height, you are in violation and could be fined if it is not taken care of.

Once code enforcement is notified of a complaint or notices your vegetation is not maintained, they will give you a warning, with 7-10 days to correct it, then go back to inspect the property.

If not fixed, it will be turned over to environmental services, who, after a second warning, will clean the property for you at a hefty fee.

Smyth said the average price for clean-up is $200.

She warns homeowners to be aware and clean up their property before it leads to a fine.