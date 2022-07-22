Million dollar embezzlement; Las Cruces woman sentenced to four years in prison

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces woman has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison in connection to a more than $1.1 million embezzlement scheme stretching seven years.

Federal officials say, Sandra Roberto, 44, exploited her position at Mesilla Valley Transportation. Roberto pleaded guilty on Jan. 29, 2021.

Officials say in Robero's plea agreement, she admitted to knowingly failing to report any illegally embezzled funds as income to the Internal Revenue Service.

Roberto has agreed to pay back $1,130,215 to MVT and $250,473 to the IRS.

After her release, Roberto will be subject to three years of supervised release, according to federal officials.