EL PASO, Texas - No tickets matched the six numbers needed to take home the $830 million dollar Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night.

The jackpot is now at $1.02 billion dollars, which would be the third largest jackpot in history, if there is a winning ticket.

The largest jackpot ever was won in South Carolina back in 2018. That jackpot was approximately $1.5 billion.

The next drawing will be at 9 p.m. local time on Friday.