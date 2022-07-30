Skip to Content
Shooting at Anthony Flying J: No injuries reported, shooter still at large

KVIA

ANTHONY, Texas -- Shots were fired in the parking lot of the Flying J truck stop in Anthony, TX Friday evening.

Police believe that around 6:30 p.m., an attempted robbery between two men occurred, shots were fired, and the shooter fled. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The shooter is believed to be driving a white SUV. Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office or the Anthony, TX Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC-7 for more updates as we get them.

Jason McNabb

