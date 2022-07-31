Last Uvalde shooting victim released from the hospital

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The last injured victim from the Robb Elementary School has been released from the hospital Friday.

University Health Hospital in San Antonio released videos of 10-year-old Mayah Zamora walking down the hospital. She gave out roses to nurses and hospital staff as she left building.

Zamora had been admitted to the hospital for 67 days after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, TX.

19 children and two teachers were killed in the shooting.