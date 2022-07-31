Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 9:21 AM
Published 5:56 AM

Last Uvalde shooting victim released from the hospital

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The last injured victim from the Robb Elementary School has been released from the hospital Friday.

University Health Hospital in San Antonio released videos of 10-year-old Mayah Zamora walking down the hospital. She gave out roses to nurses and hospital staff as she left building.

Zamora had been admitted to the hospital for 67 days after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, TX.

19 children and two teachers were killed in the shooting.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Samuel Harasimowicz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content