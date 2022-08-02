Skip to Content
Officer-involved shooting near gas station in Las Cruces; one man shot and killed

KVIA

UPDATE: Las Cruces police say no officers were injured in this incident. One man was shot and killed. According to Dan Trujillo, Las Cruces Police spokesman, the area will be blocked off through the night, possibly through the morning. Police dispatch received a call about an incident around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- There's been an officer-involved shooting at the Chevron gas station at South Valley and University.

Las Cruces police are on scene.

The ABC-7 New Mexico Mobile Newsroom is on the way.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7's digital content director

