Police identify two men following deadly shooting at Super 8 Hotel; search for supsect

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are searching for a man wanted for the murder of a 35-year-old following a confrontation Wednesday inside a Super 8 Hotel on 245 La Posada.

According to police, 34-year-old Alfred Marquez is responsible for shooting 35-year-old Eddie Carbajal, and a 24-year-old man.

Both men were taken to the hospital. Carbajal died shortly after arriving, the younger man was treated and released from the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened in a third-floor room of the hotel following an ongoing dispute between Marquez and one of the victims.

Police say Marquez is 5-feet-7 inches and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is still believed to be armed and could be dangerous.

If you have information, you are asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.