Las Cruces man threatened to burn building at NSMSU, according to complaint

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man is accused of threatening to burn a building at New Mexico State University.

John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12. According to court documents, Hamilton allegedly made a string of telephone calls to the Office of Institutional Equality at NMSU.

In those calls, investigators say he repeatedly threatened to burn the school.

Hamilton will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. 17, according to officials.