Published 4:53 PM

Socorro representative arrested for DWI according to spokesperson

City of Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas -- Socorro representative Ruben Reyes was arrested for DWI Thursday, Socorro's spokesman Victor Reta confirmed.

Reta says Reyes has bonded out and that the incident will be brought up at a Socorro City Council meeting on Thursday.

On the City of Socorro website, Reyes's profile says he's "brought forth important items such as street lighting, infrastructure improvements, and more" to Socorro.

Reyes was elected in November 2020 to a 4-year term.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

