State’s lead prosecutor no longer on Walmart shooting case

UPDATE: The District Attorney's Office sent the following statement to ABC-7:

"Following recent events, a change was necessary. We wish Mr. Briggs the best."

EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales's lead prosecutor on the Walmart shooting case was taken off the case Monday afternoon, a source close to the case confirmed.

John Briggs was assigned to the case back in January 2020 and was one of the senior trial attorneys with the DA's office.

ABC-7 reached out to the District Attorney's office for clarification and to get the name of the attorney replacing Briggs, but ABC-7 has not received a response.

ABC-7 we'll bring you their response when we get it.