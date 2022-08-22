Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 4:54 PM
Published 4:48 PM

State’s lead prosecutor no longer on Walmart shooting case

KVIA

UPDATE: The District Attorney's Office sent the following statement to ABC-7:

"Following recent events, a change was necessary. We wish Mr. Briggs the best."

EL PASO, Texas -- District Attorney Yvonne Rosales's lead prosecutor on the Walmart shooting case was taken off the case Monday afternoon, a source close to the case confirmed.

John Briggs was assigned to the case back in January 2020 and was one of the senior trial attorneys with the DA's office. 

ABC-7 reached out to the District Attorney's office for clarification and to get the name of the attorney replacing Briggs, but ABC-7 has not received a response.

ABC-7 we'll bring you their response when we get it.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Larry Monarrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content