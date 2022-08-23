City of El Paso ramps up pothole repairs after recent storms

EL PASO, Texas– El Paso's Streets and Maintenance Department said it is seeing an increase in Pothole service requests since the Borderland has been hit with recent rains.

Salvador Solis, the operations transportation manager for the city, said the requests have been coming in more than usual, but it is expected after storms.

“We understand the conditions of the streets, we know our problem areas, we know where it hits in certain areas of the city and where we can focus our efforts,” said Solis.

He said they schedule repairs depending on the severity of each pothole request they receive.

“It is very important, it is something that we need to be very conscious about, some of these potholes if they are not identified quickly, they can become a problem,” said Solis “It can be dangerous and damage properties.”

Also seeing an increase in calls is Tops Tire and Wheel. Sales Associate Mike Ramirez, said they have been getting more customers who need vehicle repair due to the weather.

“We have seen a lot of people that need services for their vehicles as far as suspensions, wheel replacements, tire replacements, and also flat repairs are very common with the rainy weather,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said to make sure your vehicle is in good shape, you should check your tire pressure once a month, keep your tires rotated and if you suspect your car has been damaged from a pothole, get it seen.

“It can affect your wheels, your rims, your tires and also your suspension, so depending on the size of the impact, it can damage more than what you can see,” he said.

To report a problem to the city, you can call 311, or you can also file a report online by clicking here.