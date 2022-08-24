Years of struggle pays off for one local El Paso food truck on the road to opening a restaurant

EL PASO, Texas - An El Paso Restaurant is about to celebrate a grand opening, one that seemed unlikely just four years ago.

The owner started selling food out of the back of his car. After years of struggle, El Chucoviché Mariscos is turning a new page on its business.

The owner said sleepless nights and 80-hour work weeks helped him achieve this goal.

With over 60,000 followers on Facebook alone, customers flock to the platform to share photos enjoying the various plates they offer.

The owner says the new restaurant is currently under construction and looking to hire staff.

The grand opening has yet to be decided.