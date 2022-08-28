Beto O’Rourke temporarily suspends campaign to recover from bacteria infection

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas gubernatorial Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke temporarily suspended his campaign to recover from a bacteria infection that hospitalized him while on the campaign trail.

O'Rourke said in a tweet Sunday afternoon, "After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection." O'Rourke says he was given IV antibiotics.

He says his symptoms have improved and he is back home in El Paso resting.

Some of O'Rourke's campaign events were postponed and the Democratic candidate promises to be back on the road as soon as he is able to.