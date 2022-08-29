Skip to Content
More criminal cases dismissed due to prosecutorial delays

EL PASO, Texas -- Another 75 criminal cases were dismissed today under a rarely used Texas statute that allows for accused people to be freed if not indicted within a specified time.

Officials present in the court this morning said all 75 cases were dismissed with no objection from the District Attorney's office.

These were misdemeanor and felony cases, like the hundreds of others dismissed in recent weeks, that included allegations of domestic violence, assault, drug possession and DWI.

The hearings will continue Wednesday at the El Paso County Courthouse.

Larry Monarrez

