SISD increases police presence after student brought BB gun to Socorro High School

SOCORRO, Texas – Socorro ISD said they are increasing security measures after a student brought a BB gun to Socorro High School last week.

On Friday, the high school was placed on lockdown shortly after a report of a student with a weapon on campus.

“Turns out it was not a real firearm, it was a BB gun. However, like many of them, they look really realistic,” said Superintendent Nate Carman.

Carman said shortly after 4 p.m., the building went on lockdown. Several law enforcement agencies responded to the incident.

Shortly after 5 p.m., it was determined that it was safe to release students from class.

Superintendent Carman said it took about two hours to evacuate students from the school building.

Carman said the school district is reviewing its security measures and response to evaluate what it can do better.

He said the day of the incident two police officers and three security officers were on campus.

“We will have an increased presence just because of the scare and the concern. We feel like we have increased the measures and I don't know if everything is going to be 100% bulletproof,” Carman said.