WATCH: El Paso police officer assaulted at Central Regional Command

EL PASO, Texas -- A Dallas man is accused of assaulting an El Paso police officer during a post-arrest search, according to police.

A video of the incident was released. According to police, it shows 29-year-old Tony Wells attacking the officer. Another officer can be seen coming to help the officer under attack.

Wells had been arrested for burglary of a vehicle. He's now also facing a charge of assault on a public servant.

Police say the officer had minor injuries.