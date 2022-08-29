Skip to Content
WATCH: El Paso Police officer injured; confrontation caught on officer’s body cam

Courtesy: El Paso Police. Warning, the video may be disturbing to some viewers.

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Police officer was injured after being assaulted during a call, according to police.

The officer, an 8-year-veteran of the police department, can be seen in police body cam video speaking with the suspect before things turned violent.

It happened Monday, August 22, on the 3900 block of Taylor Avenue in central El Paso.

Police arrested 31-year-old Rogelio Lucerio and charged him with assault on a police officer.

According to police, the officer was a member of the Crisis Intervention Team and was flagged down for assistance.

Police say there have been 64 El Paso police officers who have been assaulted by violent offenders this year.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

