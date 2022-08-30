Skip to Content
El Paso ISD investigates “classroom situation” after report of potential misconduct

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is investigating an incident relating to what it describes as a "classroom situation."

The investigation follows the circulation of a video that appears to show an exchange between a teacher and students. ABC-7 has obtained the video but has chosen not to republish it until we learn more about its context.

The District sent out the following statement:

"The El Paso Independent School District has been made aware of a classroom situation and has promptly initiated an investigation. Any allegation of potential misconduct is investigated thoroughly, and the safety of our students is a top priority. As this is a personnel matter, no further information will be shared at this time."

ABC-7 has reached out to the district administration for an interview.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

